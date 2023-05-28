The Atlanta Dream (1-1) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Sunday, May 28 matchup with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at Gateway Center Arena, which starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Atlanta was a winner on the road over Minnesota, 83-77, in its last game. Its top performers were Allisha Gray (26 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Naz Hillmon (13 PTS, 66.7 FG%).

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders (2022)

Rhyne Howard scored 16.2 points per game and averaged 2.8 assists per outing last season.

Cheyenne Parker grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game.

Howard connected on 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Howard collected 1.6 steals per game. Parker averaged 0.9 blocks a contest.

