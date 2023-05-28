On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 57.8% of his 45 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 12 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 17 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings