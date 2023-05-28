Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the hill, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 42 hits, batting .280 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Murphy will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (39.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (18.6%).
- In 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Covey will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
