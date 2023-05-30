The Atlanta Braves (32-22) will look for Austin Riley to extend a 12-game hitting streak against the Oakland Athletics (11-45) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.70 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (3-0) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.01 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 10 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Sears has collected three quality starts this season.

Sears will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

