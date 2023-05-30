Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (35.2%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.