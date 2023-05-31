Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.

In 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

