Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Olson has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (60.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (65.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (26.9%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

