The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .297.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 14
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Kaprielian (0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
