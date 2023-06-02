Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Riley has had a hit in 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (12.5%).
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
