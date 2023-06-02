The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup airs on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Dream vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta had 11 wins in 25 games against the spread last year.

There were 12 Atlanta games (out of 25) that went over the total last season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream were the second-worst team in the league in points scored (78.5 per game) and fifth in points allowed (81.5) last season.

Last season, Atlanta was third-best in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

The Dream were the worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1) last year.

At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown last season, the Dream were sixth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.8% from downtown last year, the Dream were eighth and eighth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Atlanta attempted 31.3% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of Atlanta's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.