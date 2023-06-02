How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 263 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.175).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 33 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.7 per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Ober has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Ober will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- Civale has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
