Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 284.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule