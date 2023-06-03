Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.
- This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 284.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|W 4-2
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs MacKenzie Gore
