The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +170. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games. In three games in a row, Atlanta and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.8 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 28-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-23-3).

The Braves are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 18-10 10-8 23-16 23-19 10-5

