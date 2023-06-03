Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on June 3, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.
- He's slashing .323/.403/.549 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .231/.359/.528 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Nelson Stats
- Ryne Nelson (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.
- Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a .293/.379/.518 slash line so far this year.
- Carroll has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 61 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .310/.357/.548 on the season.
- Gurriel heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.