Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has had an RBI in 20 games this season (35.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.