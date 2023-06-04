The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .257.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474 with two homers.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), with more than one hit 12 times (24.0%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (28.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 21 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

