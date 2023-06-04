Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 60.4% of his 48 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.