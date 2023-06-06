On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 35 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (25.4%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.

In 44.1% of his games this season, Olson has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 30 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (56.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (40.0%)

