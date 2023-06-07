Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (36-24) and the New York Mets (30-31) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 7.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.21 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 30 (60%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 26-12 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 303 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule