The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .228 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 22.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

