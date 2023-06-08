The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .317 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 67.5% of his 40 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

He has scored in 15 games this year (37.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings