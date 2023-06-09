Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, who meet on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won two of their last six games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 32-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Atlanta has a 12-4 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Braves have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-25-3).

The Braves have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 20-10 11-8 27-16 28-19 10-5

