After bowing out in the round of 128 of the French Open in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Thiago Seyboth Wild), Daniil Medvedev will start the Libema Open versus Adrian Mannarino (in the round of 16). Medvedev has the best odds at +200 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Medvedev at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev's Next Match

In his opening match at the Libema Open, Medvedev will face Mannarino on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET in the round of 16.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +600

US Open odds to win: +350

Libema Open odds to win: +200

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the French Open, at the hands of No. 172-ranked Seyboth Wild, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Medvedev has won seven of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 63-14.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Medvedev has gone 5-2.

Medvedev, over the past year, has played 77 matches across all court types, and 22.1 games per match.

In his seven matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Medvedev has averaged 20.0 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Medvedev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 33.7% on return.

Medvedev has been victorious in 88.6% of his service games on grass over the past year and 20.0% of his return games.

