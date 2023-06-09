Jannik Sinner 2023 Libema Open Odds
A quarterfinal is next up for Jannik Sinner in the Libema Open, and he will meet Emil Ruusuvuori. Sinner is the favorite (+200) at Autotron Rosmalen.
Sinner at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner's Next Match
Sinner has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruusuvuori on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET (after beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2).
Sinner currently has odds of -375 to win his next matchup against Ruusuvuori. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000
- US Open odds to win: +1100
- Libema Open odds to win: +200
Sinner Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sinner beat No. 47-ranked Bublik, 6-4, 6-2.
- Sinner has won two of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 49-18.
- Sinner is 4-2 on grass over the past year.
- In his 67 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Sinner has averaged 25.0 games.
- On grass, Sinner has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 36.8 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sinner has won 87.5% of his games on serve and 21.1% on return.
