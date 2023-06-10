The RBC Canadian Open is underway, and Seonghyeon Kim is currently in fifth place with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Seonghyeon Kim at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kim has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -4 268 0 17 2 2 $1.3M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Kim finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,299 yards, 35 yards longer than the 7,264-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 33 yards longer than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Kim shot better than 77% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Kim carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.3).

Kim's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Kim posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Kim ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kim bettered the field's average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Kim Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

