Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 46 of 64 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (29.7%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).
- In 48.4% of his games this season (31 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.323
|AVG
|.220
|.381
|OBP
|.293
|.515
|SLG
|.407
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|31/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Williams (2-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.