In the final of the French Open in Paris, France today, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in world) will play Novak Djokovic (No. 3). The action will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: June 11

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 11

Match Round Match Time Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Final 8:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Djokovic vs. Ruud

Djokovic has won two tournaments this year, with an overall record of 26-4.

Ruud is 15-10 in 11 tournaments this year, and he's notched one tournament title.

In his 30 matches this year across all court types, Djokovic has played an average of 26.6 games.

In his 14 matches on clay so far this year, Djokovic has played an average of 27.9 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 85.3% of his games on serve, and 35.7% on return.

Ruud has averaged 25.6 games per match in his 25 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of games.

Through 16 matches on clay courts this year, Ruud averages 23.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set with a 54.8% game winning percentage.

Ruud is 262-for-321 in service games (for a winning percentage of 81.6%) and 81-for-320 in return games (25.3%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

