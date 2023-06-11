Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .318 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (32.6%).
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 14 games this season (32.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%).
- In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.333
|AVG
|.297
|.383
|OBP
|.357
|.448
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|6
|21/6
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
