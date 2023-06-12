The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Panthers games last season went over the point total.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 349.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. Away, they won only two games.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Frankie Luvu delivered 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Falcons September 10 1 - +8000 Saints September 18 2 - +3000 @ Seahawks September 24 3 - +3000 Vikings October 1 4 - +5000 @ Lions October 8 5 - +1800 @ Dolphins October 15 6 - +2500 Texans October 29 8 - +15000 Colts November 5 9 - +8000 @ Bears November 9 10 - +5000 Cowboys November 19 11 - +1600 @ Titans November 26 12 - +12500 @ Buccaneers December 3 13 - +12500 @ Saints December 10 14 - +3000 Falcons December 17 15 - +8000 Packers December 24 16 - +6600 @ Jaguars December 31 17 - +2500 Buccaneers January 7 18 - +12500

