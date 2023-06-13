The Detroit Tigers (27-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-26) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA).

Braves vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .193 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 13 starts this season, Strider has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In two games this season, he has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .143 against him.

Olson will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

