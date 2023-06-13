Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .246 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.257
|AVG
|.230
|.316
|OBP
|.337
|.495
|SLG
|.514
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/9
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
