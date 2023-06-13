The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .348 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.399), slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (88) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.9% of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (19.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .317 AVG .341 .386 OBP .413 .486 SLG .643 17 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 19/14 15 SB 13

