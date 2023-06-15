AJ Smith-Shawver starts for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Atlanta's .468 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank third in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola

