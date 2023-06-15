Atlanta Braves (42-26) will go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park on Thursday, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Braves and Rockies matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +425 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.