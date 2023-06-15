Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Tigers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .331 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last games.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 33 of 47 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (36.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.9%.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.344
|AVG
|.316
|.398
|OBP
|.366
|.456
|SLG
|.487
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|21/7
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.