Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .261.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (27.5%).
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 25 games this season (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.304
|AVG
|.215
|.361
|OBP
|.286
|.486
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|34/12
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.