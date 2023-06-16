The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 10 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances. Atlanta games have gone over the set total four straight times, and the average total during this streak was 8.9 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 59 total times this season. They've gone 37-22 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 11-4 (winning 73.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 69 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-27-3).

The Braves have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-15 22-11 13-9 30-17 31-21 12-5

