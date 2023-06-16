The Viking Classic Birmingham continues in Birmingham, United Kingdom, with Emina Bektas in the round of 32 against Shuai Zhang. Bektas has +1800 odds to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Bektas at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Bektas' Next Match

After her 6-3, 6-0 victory over Marcela Zacarias on Sunday, Bektas will meet Zhang in the round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Bektas Stats

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bektas defeated No. 194-ranked Zacarias, 6-3, 6-0.

In six tournaments over the past 12 months, Bektas has yet to win a title, and her record is 10-5.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Bektas has gone 9-2.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bektas has played 20.6 games per match. She won 53.1% of them.

In her 11 matches on a grass surface over the past year, Bektas has averaged 21.5 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Bektas has won 75.0% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.

Bektas has been victorious in 76.0% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 28.0% of her return games.

