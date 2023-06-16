Frances Tiafoe 2023 cinch Championships Odds
Frances Tiafoe enters the cinch Championships (in London, United Kingdom) off the back of winning the MercedesCup, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final. Tiafoe's first opponent is Botic Van de Zandschulp (in the round of 32). Tiafoe currently has +1400 odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.
Tiafoe at the 2023 cinch Championships
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Tiafoe's Next Match
In the round of 32 of the cinch Championships, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 8:50 AM ET), Tiafoe will face Van de Zandschulp.
Tiafoe currently has odds of -200 to win his next contest against Van de Zandschulp. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
- US Open odds to win: +2000
- cinch Championships odds to win: +1400
Tiafoe Stats
- Tiafoe won his most recent match, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 over Struff in the finals of the MercedesCup on June 18, 2023.
- Tiafoe has won two of his 22 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 44-20.
- On grass over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 7-2 and has won one title.
- Through 64 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.6 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.
- In his nine matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 34.3 games.
- Over the past year, Tiafoe has been victorious in 23.5% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tiafoe has won 85.5% of his games on serve and 22.3% on return.
