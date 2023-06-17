The field for the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club includes Adam Scott. The competition runs from June 15-18.

Looking to wager on Scott at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Scott has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

Scott has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in his past five events.

In his past five events, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

Scott will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 19 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 29 -5 280 0 18 3 5 $4.4M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Scott has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Scott made the cut in nine of his past 11 entries in this event.

Scott finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Los Angeles Country Club measures 7,423 yards for this tournament, 164 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,259).

The average course Scott has played in the past year has been 80 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 92nd percentile of the field.

Scott shot better than 91% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Scott did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scott recorded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the field average (3.3).

Scott's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last outing, Scott's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Scott ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Scott finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Scott Odds to Win: +6600

