Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 118 home runs in total.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .470.

The Braves' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (371 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves are third in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Elder is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Elder is seeking his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Elder Hunter Greene

