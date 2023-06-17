On Saturday, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (44-26) host the Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park. Bryce Elder will get the call for the Braves, while Connor Seabold will take the mound for the Rockies.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (4-1, 2.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Rockies game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-300) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $13.33 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ozzie Albies hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 38 out of the 60 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 75% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Marcell Ozuna - 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.