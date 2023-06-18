Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in the final of a four-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are -350 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+260). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -350 +260 9.5 +100 -120 -2.5 +100 -120

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 39-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.9% of those games).

Atlanta has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Atlanta has played in 71 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-28-3).

The Braves have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 6-7-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-15 22-11 14-9 31-17 33-21 12-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.