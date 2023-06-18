Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .229.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 135th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (44 of 71), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (25.4%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 29 games this season (40.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (52.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.227
|.343
|OBP
|.344
|.524
|SLG
|.461
|18
|XBH
|13
|12
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|22
|44/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.31).
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.