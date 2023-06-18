Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 46 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 71), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in 27 games this season (38.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.298
|.289
|OBP
|.346
|.411
|SLG
|.597
|11
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|25
|27/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
