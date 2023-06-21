Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 65.8% of his 73 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (21.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has an RBI in 29 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.245
|AVG
|.295
|.303
|OBP
|.340
|.437
|SLG
|.581
|12
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|26
|27/12
|K/BB
|17/8
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
