Denny McCarthy is the current leader (+600) at the 2023 Travelers Championship after one round of play.

Travelers Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET

7:25 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +250

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 0 4th

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET

8:25 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +600

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 60 -10 10 0 1st

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-5)

8th (-5) Odds to Win: +800

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 8th

Adam Scott

Tee Time: 8:05 AM ET

8:05 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1200

Scott Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 11 1 2nd

Keegan Bradley

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1600

Bradley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 9 1 2nd

Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jon Rahm 28th (-3) +2200 Shane Lowry 5th (-6) +2800 Sung-Jae Im 8th (-5) +3000 Viktor Hovland 28th (-3) +3000 Rory McIlroy 46th (-2) +3300 Eric Cole 5th (-6) +4000 Chez Reavie 5th (-6) +4500 Xander Schauffele 46th (-2) +4500 Min Woo Lee 16th (-4) +5500 Sahith Theegala 16th (-4) +5500

