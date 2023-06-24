Following the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Allisen Corpuz is currently 12th with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Allisen Corpuz at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Corpuz has scored better than par seven times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Corpuz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Corpuz has finished in the top 20 once.

Corpuz has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Corpuz will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -5 262 0 18 4 4 $775,215

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Corpuz's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 21st.

Corpuz made the cut in each of her two most recent entries to this event.

Corpuz finished 12th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 394 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Corpuz has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,568 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 63rd percentile.

Corpuz shot better than 74% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Corpuz fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Corpuz had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Corpuz carded more birdies or better (four) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last competition, Corpuz's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Corpuz finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 of the 20 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Corpuz had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Corpuz Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Corpuz's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.