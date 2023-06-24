The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is in progress, and after the second round Celine Boutier is in eighth place at -1.

Looking to place a wager on Celine Boutier at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Boutier has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Boutier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Boutier has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

In her past five events, Boutier has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -7 261 1 16 4 9 $1.1M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Boutier's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished in the top 10 one time. Her average finish has been eighth.

Boutier has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Boutier played this event was in 2023, and she finished eighth.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Boutier has played in the past year has been 38 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.10).

Boutier was better than just 23% of the competitors at the Mizuho Americas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.89.

Boutier recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open (the field averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Boutier did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.3).

Boutier had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.8 on the 20 par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open .

In that last competition, Boutier's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Boutier ended the Mizuho Americas Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Boutier carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Boutier's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.