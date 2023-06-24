Held from June 22-25, Corey Conners is set to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Looking to place a bet on Conners at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Corey Conners Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has shot below par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Conners has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 25 -6 278 1 19 2 3 $4.9M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Conners fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 480 yards shorter than the average course Conners has played in the past year (7,332).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 98th percentile of the field.

Conners shot better than just 12% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Conners carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Conners had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Conners carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent competition, Conners had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Conners finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Conners recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

